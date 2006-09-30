Melungeons and the Mixed Race Experience

A speech given to the Melungeon " Sixth Union " Conference on June 9, 2006.

by A.D. Powell

One of the many "hidden histories" of the United States has been the story of the massive government effort to deny the existence of mixed-race people and, especially, the multiracial ancestry within the so-called "white race" (or more appropriately, white caste). Most Americans have probably been taught some form of what sociologists call hypodescent – the idea that the offspring of so-called "interracial" unions inevitably increase the population of the nonwhite ancestral group or, if there is more than one nonwhite ancestral group, the population with the lowest social status.

American history books are filled with sad stories of oppression designed to make students cry for the trials and tribulations of blacks, Indians, Mexicans, Asians, etc. Students are often told, at some point, that there is a "one drop rule" in the United States forcing an unwanted and involuntary blackness on even the whitest people with that tainted ancestry. They are NOT told that this so-called rule is openly violated every day by millions of people. They are NOT told about the partial African ancestry in Hispanics and Arabs. And they are most certainly NEVER told about Melungeons, Redbones, Creoles and numerous internal ethnic groups, sub-cultures and individuals who resisted efforts to push them into the lower caste of a binary racial caste system. If students WERE told these things, they would have to conclude that hypodescent can no longer be forced AND, more importantly, that white racial purity does not exist.

Mixed-race people in the U.S. have always found it difficult to fight against government attacks. We are talking about a diverse population composed of isolated groups and individuals. What do you do when a Walter Plecker of Virginia or a Naomi Drake of Louisiana goes on a crusade to subject you to permanent denigration? What do you do when your state legislature passes a law forcing a different (and false) racial and ethnic identity on your family? All too often, individuals and families have been left alone to cope with the terror of state persecution. Should you speak out and try to rally the public to your cause? The shame and stigma of admitting to an officially tainted ancestry usually eliminates that option. In U.S. history, white racial status and honor have been almost synonymous. Non-white status has been associated with a lack of honor. You have all probably heard of the heroic efforts of Mrs. Susie Guilory Phipps of Louisiana who, in 1982, mounted a legal challenge to Louisiana's infamous law stating that anyone with more than 1/32 Negro blood was unworthy of the unspoken but very real "honor" of being "white." Mrs. Phipps took her case to the U.S. Supreme Court which, in 1986, refused to hear her case. However, Louisiana was so embarrassed by the sympathetic press her case generated, that they eliminated the infamous law that started the case in the first place. The question we should ask here is why did Mrs. Phipps have to fight alone? Louisiana's racist law of racial classification had victimized thousands of people. Similar laws in other states had victimized untold thousands throughout the nation. Why didn't they rise up or speak out in support of Mrs. Phipps? When individual blacks, Jews, Hispanics, Asian Americans or American Indians are attacked because of their ancestry, we often see their organizations rise up in outrage and proclaim to the media and nation that an injury to one of them is an injury to all. The response of mixed-race people to attacks on other mixed-race people, however, is to hunker down, keep quiet, and hope you're not noticed. Isn't this what happened when Walter Plecker went after the Melungeons? When you don't officially exist, how can you defend yourself? How can you demand justice? Will Melungeons stand up for a future Mrs. Phipps? In the mid 1990's, new organizations came into being to proclaim the existence of mixed-race people and state that we actually do have rights and identities that others are bound to respect. There was the Association of Multi-Ethnic Americans (AMEA) and Project RACE ("Reclassify All Children Equally"), which targeted school districts and state and federal statistics gathers who insisted on forcing multiracial children into monoracial official categories. My emphasis here, however, will be on the activist web sites "Interracial Voice" and "The Multiracial Activist." They have gone far beyond the mandates of other mixed-race activist groups to critique the American culture as a whole, examine and encourage historical research, and reach out to others who suffered under laws of forced hypodescent. Charles Michael Byrd, the founder of "Interracial Voice," was born in Abingdon, Virginia (Washington County) in 1952. Perhaps some of you are familiar with the place. His mother was predominately black with Indian and white ancestry. His father was a so-called "pure white." Imagine the pain of growing up in Jim Crow Virginia! God and your father's genes have made you white but, officially, you don't have any white ancestry! By law, you don't belong to your father's family or his race. Officially, you are a "Negro" – black ancestry is all you may officially claim. How can you look white and be "really" black? Are you a genetic freak or mutation? If you cannot claim white ancestry, what else can you be? This is the fate that Walter Plecker, Naomi Drake and their spiritual kin wanted to force on your families. When Charles was young, family members told him that he was "black" but "light-skinned" ("Light-skinned black" is an oxymoron if there ever was one.). Outside of the family, however, the reaction from blacks was "Who's the white boy?" Being a white person of mixed ancestry with a "light-skinned black" label does NOT make you "black." It makes you a helpless white upon whom blacks can safely take out their hatred for and resentment against whites in general without fear of group retaliation. It's worse for females, who are also subjected to intense sexual harassment. However, like so many others, Charles underwent a psychological reevaluation of his situation. When the schools of Abingdon were integrated, Charles discovered that his white classmates could not believe that he was part black, much less one of the despised "Negroes." Doesn't dark always dominate over light? Aren't we told in countless books and films that the child of a white and non-white always looks like the non-white parent? The reaction of his classmates was curious, since blacks who support the "one drop rule" insist that it is maintains by a collective repugnance that whites have for "black blood." But many whites don't know what they are supposed to believe or enforce in regard to black ancestry in otherwise white persons. When Charles left the South for the Air Force and later New York City, the "one drop rule" looked even more ridiculous. The city was filled with Hispanics whose African ancestry was obvious but who did NOT call themselves "black" and were not forced to do so. He frequently met Italians, Greeks and other so-called pure whites who would have had a hard time using public accommodations in the Jim Crow South. Charles had to conclude that his former identity as a "light-skinned black" had been based on a lie. Charles decided to devote his time to helping other mixed-race people facing the same or similar struggles. Contrary to "anti-passing" movies like Imitation of Life or The Human Stain, etc., the so-called black life was in fact "living a lie." Changing one's racial caste identity is as American as apple pie. Do you see a connection here to the white Melungeons who discovered that their ancestors were classified as "free colored" during the antebellum period and later "voted with their feet" to reject Plecker's efforts to turn them into "Negroes"? James Landrith came to the multiracial movement from a different background. Born into an officially white family, James joined the Marine Corps and there met his African-American wife, Cheryl. James began to notice that a lot of the open hostility to their marriage came from blacks rather than whites and, moreover, it was blacks who insisted that the white ancestry of his sons counted for nothing. He found, after starting his web site, that angry criticism from blacks outnumbered even the expected negative responses from white supremacists. Both "The Multiracial Activist" and "Interracial Voice," along with their many writers and contributors, have engaged in strong critiques of American culture in regard to mixed-race people and reached out to other mixed-race groups of the European colonial diaspora – from the U.S. to Europe, Latin America, the Caribbean and South Africa. If any of us stand together, even if only for a little while, the battle will be so much easier. In the name of this solidarity, we reach out to our Melungeon sisters and brothers today. I am happy to bring you greetings from Charles Michael Byrd and James Landrith. They regret they could not be here for Sixth Union: