Academic Experiences Survey

I’m enlisting everyone’s help here! I am in the process of collecting data for my PhD and am seeking Biracial (one parent who is White and one parent who is Black) undergraduate students between the ages of 18 and 24 to complete my survey. If you fit this category, or know students who do, please complete the survey! After the completion of the study I will post the results to the page. The survey is on academic achievement, student adaptation to college, and biracial identity and will take no more than 15 minutes. If you have any questions feel free to contact me here or through the information provided on the consent form at the beginning of thesurvey. I appreciate all help and spread the word!

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/academicexperiences