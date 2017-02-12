News Clip: 11 WTF Things Black Women Have Heard When Dating White People

Shandukani Mulaudzi, writing for The Huffington Post on “11 WTF Things Black Women Have Heard When Dating White People“:

Whether you’re the best athlete of all time i.e. Serena Williams or a revered actress like Hlubi Mboya, when you are a black woman dating a white person, somebody somewhere will have something to say about it.

Our political history fuels the scrutiny of interracial relationships. After all, South Africa is the home of apartheid, the Group Areas Act, which corralled different racial groups into different geographical areas, and the Immorality Act, which made it illegal for black and white people to marry or have sex.

But it’s 2017 and no one today should have to explain their dating choices or their sex lives. Still, no matter how many times you explain, there are some people who insist on asking questions that inspire all the eye-rolls.