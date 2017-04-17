News Clip: My Mexican Husband Was Accused Of Trafficking Our Daughter On A United Flight

Maura Furfey, writing for The Huffington Post on “My Mexican Husband Was Accused Of Trafficking Our Daughter On A United Flight“:

My husband is Mexican. I am of Irish descent. Our daughter, three years old, looks like both of us: she has dark hair and almond eyes with white skin. They had traveled to Mexico to spend time with his mother, her grandmother, who they see but once a year. This was precious time, time for my daughter to connect with her father’s side of the family, and I embraced them going, while I stayed home because of work. I had never imagined what would happen upon their return.

The “incident”: another passenger on the plane, who was obviously inebriated, accused my husband of child trafficking. She claimed that my fair-skinned daughter didn’t look like her Mexican father, and stoked suspicion that he had kidnapped her. This passenger had no basis for this claim, nor any evidence to back it up.

You can read the rest here: http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/my-mexican-husband-was-accused-of-trafficking-our-daughter_us_58f4adade4b01566972250cf?ncid=fcbklnkushpmg00000048