Coalition Letter to Senator Grassley on Whistleblower Appreciation Day

July 24, 2017

The Honorable Charles E. Grassley

Chairman, Committee on the Judiciary

135 Hart Senate Office Building

Washington, DC 20510

Dear Senator Grassley,

On behalf of the undersigned organizations, committed to championing the rights of whistleblowers, we thank you for introducing the Whistleblower Appreciation Day resolution for 2017.

Whistleblowers are the best source of information about fraud, waste, and abuse in the public and private sectors, and they are critical to promoting institutional accountability, compliance, and safety and security. We support the work of whistleblower champions in Congress who have worked tirelessly to extend whistleblower protections to employees working for the federal government.

However, blowing the whistle on the federal government often comes at a great personal and professional cost. This is why we are encouraged to see you leading efforts to not only protect these individuals, but also to champion the men and women who sacrifice so much to improve our country.

Thank you for your tireless work to protect those in government who honor their duties to serve and warn the public. We hope your colleagues in the Senate share your commitment and pass this resolution.

Sincerely,

ACORN 8

Alliance For Whistleblowers, Inc.

Defending Rights & Dissent

Disaster Accountability Project

Government Accountability Project

National Taxpayers Union

National Whistleblower Center

Project On Government Oversight

Senior Executives Association

The Multiracial Activist

The National Medical Malpractice Advocacy Association

Union of Concerned Scientists

PDF Available: here