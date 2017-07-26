Open Letter to Trump and Congress on Whistleblowing

An Open Letter to President Donald Trump and Members of Congress

July 26, 2017

The undersigned organizations and corporations write to support the completion of the landmark, 13

year legislative effort to restore credible whistleblower rights for government employees that resulted

in unanimous passage of the Whistleblower Protection Enhancement Act (WPEA) of 2012. While the

law was the fourth unanimous congressional mandate since 1978 for whistleblower rights in principle,

the most serious work remains to be finished. That is because the WPEA left the highest stakes issues

incomplete, pending further study.

We seek your leadership now to expeditiously finish what Congress started in the Whistleblower

Protection Enhancement Act. That means further developing legal rights so they include the critical

reforms listed below. Whistleblower protection is a foundation for government accountability, from

draining bureaucratic swamps to achieving changes in which the public can believe. It does not matter

whether the issue is economic recovery, prescription drug safety, environmental protection,

infrastructure spending, national health insurance, or foreign policy. We need conscientious public

servants willing and able to call attention to waste, fraud and abuse on behalf of the taxpayers.

Unfortunately, every month that passes has very tangible consequences for federal government

whistleblowers, because none have due process for a credible day in court to enforce their free speech

rights. They are limited to administrative hearings at the U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board

(MSPB), which does not have judicial independence, is under bipartisan congressional attack, and

currently the full Board does not even have a sufficient quorum to issue rulings. Since FY 2014, the

full Board only has ruled three times out of 37 final decisions that an employee’s Whistleblower

Protection Act rights were violated, including only one case in 2014 and 2015 combined for illegal

whistleblower retaliation in the entire federal government.

The bottom line is clear. The Whistleblower Protection Enhancement Act will continue to be a source

of false hopes and cynicism until it has the following additional teeth to enforce its mandate:

Grant employees the right to a jury trial in federal court;

Give whistleblowers the right to challenge retaliatory investigations;

Extend employment anti-retaliation rights to shield against all criminal and civil liability;

Extend temporary relief to whistleblowers whenever they prove a prima facie case of retaliation;

Make permanent normal access to appeals court for whistleblowers to challenge MSPB decisions;

Make permanent the WPEA pilot program for each Office of Inspector General (OIG) to have a

whistleblower ombudsman;

Make sensitive job designations a personnel action to lock in protection against retaliation;

Require accountability through discipline to prevent unjust retaliation on whistleblowers;

Fully protect whistleblower disclosures even before an application for federal employment;

Grant the Office of Special Counsel the authority to issue a stay, without MSPB Board approval

These suggestions are the necessary infrastructure so that those who defend the public have a fair

chance to defend themselves.

Sincerely,

Thomas Day, President

Alliance for Whistleblowers, Inc.

Stephen A. Sanders, Director

Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center

Yogin Kothari, Washington Representative

Center for Science and Democracy at the

Union of Concerned Scientists

Linda Sherry, Director of National Priorities

Consumer Action

Daniel Schuman, Policy Director

Demand Progress

David Brian Nolan, Director

Federal Ethics Center

Tom Devine, Legal Director

Government Accountability Project

Alex Matthews, National Chair

International Association of Whistleblowers

David J. Marshall, Partner

Katz, Marshall, & Banks LLP

Michael Ostrolenk, President

Liberty Coalition

Deirdre Gilbert, National Director

National Medical Malpractice Advocacy

Association

Christopher Finan, Executive Director

National Coalition Against Censorship

Pete Sepp, President

National Taxpayers Union

Ryan Alexander, President

Taxpayers for Common Sense

Stephen M. Kohn, Executive Director

National Whistleblower Center

Lewis Maltby, President

National Workrights Institute

Lisa Rosenberg, Executive Director

OpenTheGovernment

Deborah C. Peel MD, Founder and President

Patient Privacy Rights

Gabe Rottman,Washington Director

PEN America

Alex Marthews, National Chair

Restore the Fourth

James Landrith, Founder

The Multiracial Activist

John W. Whitehead, President

The Rutherford Institute

Kim Witczak, Co-Founder

Woodymatters

Kit Wood, Director

Green Plate Catering

Susan Harley, Worker Health & Safety Advocate

Public Citizen

David Swanson, Founder

War is a Crime

Marvell D Lavy, Retired Fed Employee

Dept of Veteran Affairs

Liz Hempowicz, Policy Counsel

Project on Government Oversight

Michael W. Macleod Ball, President

American Civil Liberties Union

