News Clip: Meghan Markle and the problem with policing the identity of mixed-race people

Shanon Lee, writing for The Lily, on “Meghan Markle and the problem with policing the identity of mixed-race people“:

The product of an African American mother and a Dutch-Irish father, Markle identifies as mixed-race. In an essay for Elle (and in this interview with Allure) Markle addressed what it means to be biracial and work in Hollywood.

In her own words, she is “a strong, confident mixed-race woman.” Yet, her personal description of her racial identity was dismissed and labeled problematic.

The royal engagement continues to be scrutinized through the lens of white racism and black prejudice.