Poetry: Grandma Susannah Taught You

by Kent Malcom

“Aunt Sally died”

********“how did she die”?

“She died like this; with her hand in the air”

“Aunt Sally died”

********“how did she die”?

“She died like this; with her hand in the air and her feet on the ground”

Grandma Susannah died when the county took you away.

“Grandma Susannah died”

********“how did she die”?

“She died like this; abandoned by her son”

“Grandma Susannah died”

********“how did she die”?

“She died like this; abandoned by her son and with an empty stomach”

“Grandma Susannah died”

********“how did she die”

“She died like this; abandoned by her son, with an empty stomach and a broken heart”

“Grandma Susannah died”

********“and they buried her with her broken heart and her empty stomach

********In an unmarked grave”

“Grandma Susannah died”

********“and they buried her with her broken heart and her empty stomach in an unmarked grave,

********In the ‘non-White’ section, with the weeds and the dust”

“Grandma Susannah died – alone”

“Grandma Susannah died”

********“and you saved her from death with resurrected stories, not hiding her soul,

********And not passing her memory into the White”

