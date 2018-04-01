Poetry: Grandma Susannah Taught You

Grandma Susannah Taught You an Old African-Child’s Rhythm Game, “Aunt Sally Died”
by Kent Malcom
“Aunt Sally died”
********“how did she die”?
“She died like this; with her hand in the air”
“Aunt Sally died”
********“how did she die”?
“She died like this; with her hand in the air and her feet on the ground”
Grandma Susannah died when the county took you away.
“Grandma Susannah died”
********“how did she die”?
“She died like this; abandoned by her son”
“Grandma Susannah died”
********“how did she die”?
“She died like this; abandoned by her son and with an empty stomach”
“Grandma Susannah died”
********“how did she die”
“She died like this; abandoned by her son, with an empty stomach and a broken heart”
“Grandma Susannah died”
********“and they buried her with her broken heart and her empty stomach
********In an unmarked grave”
“Grandma Susannah died”
********“and they buried her with her broken heart and her empty stomach in an unmarked grave,
********In the ‘non-White’ section, with the weeds and the dust”
“Grandma Susannah died – alone”
“Grandma Susannah died”
********“and you saved her from death with resurrected stories, not hiding her soul,
********And not passing her memory into the White”
You can read more of Kent Malcom’s work at the following link: https://allpoetry.com/Kent_Malcom