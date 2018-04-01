Poetry: Memories From My Mother

by Kent Malcom

These memories you shared with me

*****And they became mine

The black blanket of night

*****embroidered with the light of stars, gently covering you –

*****tucking you into your desert bed.

Your grandmother’s stories rising into the night

*****intertwined with the smoke from her corn cob pipe.

An Indian doll found beneath the sage, held tightly to your chest

*****A totem of your mixed blood that flows just under your white trash skin

These memories you shared with me

*****I hold them tightly and give them back to you

