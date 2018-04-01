Poetry: Memories From My Mother

Memories From My Mother
by Kent Malcom
These memories you shared with me
*****And they became mine
The black blanket of night
*****embroidered with the light of stars, gently covering you –
*****tucking you into your desert bed.
Your grandmother’s stories rising into the night
*****intertwined with the smoke from her corn cob pipe.
An Indian doll found beneath the sage, held tightly to your chest
*****A totem of your mixed blood that flows just under your white trash skin
These memories you shared with me
*****I hold them tightly and give them back to you
You can read more of Kent Malcom’s work at the following link: https://allpoetry.com/Kent_Malcom