Meetings, Conferences & Special Events
October 10, 2003 Anatomy of Multiracial Politics! Voting Legs in the 2004 Presidential Election and Beyond!!! at Radisson Barcelo Hotel in Washington, DC
April 12-14, 2002 6th Pan Collegiate Conference on the Mixed Race Experience, Part Two at Cornell University
April 5-7, 2002 6th Pan Collegiate Conference on the Mixed Race Experience, Part One at Smith College
March 23, 2002 Nyabinghi Productions and the Asian American Writers’ Workshop present “An Evening of Performances for ANOMALY”
December 2001 The 2001 InterRace Cruise
October 5, 2001 The Ameurofian Heritage Foundation to hold The Naked Truth Summit
April 20-22, 2001 5th Pan Collegiate Conference on the Mixed Race Experience at Harvard University
April 14-16, 2000 4th Pan Collegiate Conference on the Mixed Race Experience at Harvard University
March 31, 2000 Multiracial Leadership Roundtable Meeting in Washington, DC
March 15, 2000, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm The Brookings Institution Live Internet Chat with Peter Skerry: Counting on the Census
March 15, 2000, 10:00 am The Brookings Institution Press Briefing: Counting on the Census
September 30, 1999 The Department of English with Cultural Studies, University of Melbourne – Mongrels, Half-Castes and Pariahs: Colonialism and Mixed-Race Identity Production
April 24, 1999 Hapa Issues Forum – Sixth Annual Mixed Race Conference
February 6-7, 1999 Wesleyan University – Pan Collegiate Conference on the Mixed Race Experience
November 5-8, 1998 National MultiCultural Institute: Building Personal and Professional Comptetence in a Multicultural Society
October 12, 1998 Southeastern Community College – Counting Americans: Teaching About Race and Culture in the 21st Century
September 25-26, 1998 Roosevelt University – Colorlines In The 21st Century: Multiracialism in a Racially Divided World
May 28-31, 1998 National MultiCultural Institute – Beyond Rhetoric: Redefining Diversity Through Common Ground
June 13-14, 1997 Edgewood College – Negotiating Racial & Multiracial Identity
Speeches from the Multiracial Solidarity March I & II
Interracial Voice – On Campus
2 comments
Your work is interesting. I cannot help but wonder if you are dealing with the how inaccurate certain language is in describing human diversity. There are populations but no races. There are no mutliracial individuals.
Yeah, if you actually read the writings here, the position that race is social construct, not a biological reality has been spelled out plainly and repeatedly. Physical anthropologists and sociologists have been published in prior issues. Addressing the social aspect of the belief in race is pragmatic. Pretending there is no negative impact on human beings and then ignoring such, would be naive.
The Multiracial Activist has been very clear about this for over 19 years. Feel free to do a search for C. Loring Brace or Yehudi Webster in the archives.