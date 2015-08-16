The Multiracial Activist Newsletter

Special Alert 26 – August 16, 2015

The Multiracial Activist Newsletter is an informational digest of news, events, new websites and other information of interest to the multiracial and interracial community. Published irregularly, with special alerts as news items warrant. The Multiracial Activist Newsletter is registered with the Library of Congress, Washington, DC – ISSN: 1522-6905. Past newsletters and alerts are archived at: http://multiracial.com/newsletter.html

Special Alert 26

August 16, 2015

Editor, James A. Landrith, Jr.

http://www.multiracial.com/

email: editor@multiracial.com

The Multiracial Activist

Statement on Life and Death of Julian Bond

I had a lot of respect for this man, even while disagreeing vehemently with the NAACP’s utterly repugnant, indefensible and outright hostile views on the right of multiracial individuals to self-identify as they see fit.