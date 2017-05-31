Submissions Policy

The Multiracial Activist and The Abolitionist Examiner are published every other month. There is no restriction on length of submissions as server space is not an issue. Essays, articles, short stories, books, excerpts, poetry and academic pieces are all welcome formats. Preferred topics for The Multiracial Activist are multiracial individuals, interracial couples/families, transracial adoption, racial classifications, or racial identity. Some general race-related topics are considered on a case-by-case basis including immigration, open borders, slavery reparations (pro or con), etc. Preferred topics for The Abolitionist Examiner are individuality, group-think, anti-collectivism, etc.

Sample the archives for examples of past published materieals in The Multiracial Activist and The Abolitionist Examiner. All submissions should be sent directly to the editor as the body of an email or as an attachment in Word, WordPerfect, etc. A brief bio of the author should accompany each submission. A head shot of the author is also preferred, although far from mandatory.

The Multiracial Activist is registered with the Library of Congress in Washington, DC – ISSN: 1552-3446. The Abolitionist Examiner is registered with the Library of Congress, Washington, DC – ISSN: 1552-2881. Authors agree to grant The Multiracial Activist or The Abolitionist Examiner publishing rights for use on multiracial.com. Authors retain full reprint rights on their work and are free to republish their writings elsewhere.

Submissions should be addressed to: James Landrith at james AT jameslandrith DOT com