Experiences of People who have Biological Parents of Different Racial Backgrounds

Research Request (PLEASE SHARE):

Do you identify as biracial/multiracial? Please take this brief surveyexploring experiences of biracial/multiracial adults and adults who have biological parents of different racial backgrounds for a chance to win $25! https://www.psychdata.com/s.asp?SID=168273

The study is expected to take about 20-30 minutes. To participate in this study, you need to:

• Identify as biracial or multiracial OR

• Have biological parents who have different racial backgrounds from one another AND

• Be at least 18 years of age

To thank you for participating, you can choose to enroll in a drawing where you will have a chance to win a $25 Target gift card. One drawing will be held for every 20 participants up to 400 participants (20 gift cards). Your responses will be anonymous and confidential, and you may withdraw at any time with no penalties.

Here is the link to the study: https://www.psychdata.com/s.asp?SID=168273

If you have any questions, please contact me at mgale@albany.edu, or my dissertation chair, Dr. Alex Pieterse, at apieterse@albany.edu.

Thank you for your time and consideration!

This study is approved by University at Albany’s Institutional Review Board. All information that you provide will be anonymous. If you have questions about your rights as a participant, you may contact the Office of Regulatory Research Compliance at the University at Albany at 1-866-857-5459 or hsconcerns@albany.edu.