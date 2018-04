by Kent Malcom

The door trips the bell to a small-town cafe

**********************************She walks in

silence drips through grease scented air

feeling the heat of coffee and whispers

walking slowly to let gossip rise

*********************************She realizes

thirty-five years is not enough time

to open a hometown mind

or fade into their shade of white

You can read more of Kent Malcom’s work at the following link: https://allpoetry.com/Kent_Malcom